Injured Dwight Ramos set to miss FIBA Asia Cup

Dwight Ramos (24) puts up a shot for Gilas Pilipinas against India in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will be without one of its top guns, Dwight Ramos, for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia this week.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Sunday morning that Ramos has been ruled out of the tournament due to medial tibial stress syndrome, or shin splints.

Per a statement from the federation, Ramos has been dealing with pain in his left leg for the past week, but he could no longer overcome the pain.

"We will definitely miss Dwight, who's one of our starters," Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said.

Ramos, who will play for Levanga Hokkaido in the upcoming season of the B.League in Japan, averaged 15.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.8 assists in the first round of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. He is coming off a 21-point performance in Gilas' rout of India last week.

The federation will look to replace Ramos from the FIBA Asia Cup line-up with reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando.

"That's the value of having a pool, and the reason why Rhenz is making the trip with the team," said Reyes.

Abando's inclusion in the roster will be brought up during the technical meeting ahead of the tournament by Gilas team manager Butch Antonio.

The FIBA Asia Cup starts on July 12, with the Philippines in Group D along with India, Lebanon, and New Zealand.