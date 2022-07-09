Mobile Legends: KielVJ to suit up for Omega in IESF qualifiers

MANILA - After a season-long tenure as a reserve in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, Omega Esports' Kiel "KielVJ" Hernandez will be in the main 5 of the squad in the International Esports Federation (IESF) qualifier.

Omega Esports' drafting coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos hinted on this in the team's podcast last Saturday.

"Abangan niyo ang pagbabalik ni... siyempre si 'The King'," Pakbet said, referring to KielVJ's moniker.

Omega Esports later revealed their five-man roster for the qualifiers on their Facebook page which also included Mico "Mikko" Tabangay, who will be replacing mainstay roamer Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog. They will be joined by Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, Renzio "Renzio" Cadua, and Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui.

Team captain and midlaner Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic, will also sit out the qualifiers.

KielVJ started his career with Aura PH, before moving to Execration in Season 7 of the MPL.

KielVJ was vital to Execration's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title. But in Season 8, when the whole roster transferred to Omega, he had been sitting out most of the season's games, being replaced by Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui.

He also didn't play in MPL Season 9, but was part of the roster as a reserve.

Omega will play in Stage 2 of the IESF qualifiers, which will start on Sunday, July 10.