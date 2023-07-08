National esports team Sibol's Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams ahead of their flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the IESF World Esports Championship 2023.

MANILA - National esports organization Sibol's Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB) teams are flying to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Asia & Oceania Qualifier of the IESF World Esports Championship 2023.

The Philippines, bannered by the players from the AP Bren roster and Gamelab's XBOCT, will be competing against Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, UAE, Nepal, and Bangladesh for a chance to compete in the tournament proper.

The tournament proper will be held in Iași, Romania, with the top 4 of the Asia + Oceania Qualifier getting the tickets to Europe.

Meanwhile, Philippines' Dota 2 team, bannered by players of Polaris Esports, will compete against Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyztan, Mongolia, Jordan, Myanmar, Australia, and India for the five slots to compete in Romania for the main event.

The tournament will be held in Riyadh Boulevard from July 10 to 13.