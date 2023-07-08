Basketball: Pasig TNT bows out of FIBA 3X3 tournament

Pasig TNT in action in the FIBA 3x3 Penang Challenger. FIBA photo.

Pasig TNT failed to advance to the main draw of the 2023 FIBA 3X3 World Tour Macau Masters after dropping one of their games in the qualifying draw at the Macau New Urban Zone on Saturday.

Despite edging Doha Expo in overtime, 21-19, Pasig TNT yielded to Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy 22-14 (8:49).

Ulaanbaatar then beat Doha, 20-17, to join Beijing and Marseille in Pool D.

Pasig TNT was left with a 1-1 card which was not enough to merit a qualification in the main draw.

Serbian import Marko Dugosija led a 6-0 surge for the Mongolians to break a 12-12 tie against the Filipinos and seize control of the game.

Almond Vosotros sank a basket from long range with 1:19 left but back-to-back shots by Otgonjargal Tsogt and Dugosija secured the win for Ulaanbaatar.

Against Doha, Pasig TNT gained a 19-11 lead with 3:48 remaining.

But Doha managed to fight its way back with Nedim Muslic knocking down a tough with 10 seconds remaining to force an overtime.

Vosotros then sank a deuce in the extra time for a win over Doha.

But Ulaanbatar was simply too much for Doha in the following game of the qualifiers.

Pasig TNT finished in 11th place among 12 teams.