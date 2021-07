MANILA, Philippines -- The Southeast Asian Games will not be held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino announced on Thursday that the SEA Games Federation opted against holding the biennial event.

"We're united in the decision, not to hold the SEA Games this year due to COVID-19. 'Yun po 'yung naging decision," said Tolentino.

The SEA Games were supposed to be held in Vietnam on November 21 to December 2.