Hidilyn Diaz now fully vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Before competing in the Tokyo Olympics, Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo from Diaz's Instagram account

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having gotten her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine Monday in Malaysia.

On her social media accounts, Diaz posted photos of herself getting the jab, saying that the side effects that she experienced was mostly drowsiness.

"Pag-uwi galing KL (Kuala Lumpur), kumain at natulog agad. Antok masyado," said Diaz, who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Diaz, a silver medalist in the Rio Games in 2016, said she wanted to be vaccinated to protect herself and the people around her, even as she acknowledged that she felt some hesitation especially with the Olympics so close.

"Natakot ako, kasi ang dami kong nabasa about AstraZeneca," she said. "Pero mas nakakatakot kung ma-expose ako sa COVID-19, lalo maglalaro ako sa Olympics."

"(Ang) dami athlete na maglalaro, sa iba't ibang bansa galing. At alam niyo naman, may Delta variant na kahit bata, nai-infect din sa COVID. Mas okay na may konting protection kesa walang protection sa COVID-19," she added.

"Mas okay na mag-risk sa vaccine, huwag lang i-risk ang buhay sa COVID-19."

Organizers have not made vaccination mandatory for Olympic-bound athletes.

Nonetheless, all Philippine national athletes can now avail of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those bound for the Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games were inoculated in May through a program by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Filipino Olympians who are training abroad, like Diaz, were able to get the vaccines in their host countries. Aside from Diaz, sprinter Kristina Knott is also fully-vaccinated. Gymnast Carlos Yulo, who trains in Japan, is expected to receive his second dose by the second week of July.

Boxer Eumir Felix Marcial also completed his vaccines while training in the United States earlier this year. Other Filipino boxers received their jabs in Thailand, where they have been in camp.

Diaz encouraged everyone to get their jabs as well.

"Hinihikayat ko kayo, mag-register na sa vaccination program ng inyong LGU para protektahan ang sarili at ang mga tao sa paligid niyo," she said.

