UAAP: Manansala not returning to UST Growling Tigers

After coaching UST in UAAP Season 84, Jinino Manansala will focus on St. Clare in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jinino Manansala will not be calling the shots for University of Santo Tomas (UST) when the Growling Tigers compete in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

Instead, the mentor will be focusing on his duties with reigning NAASCU champions St. Clare College of Caloocan, which will also be competing in the developmental league.

Manansala said during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that he will not be returning to his post in UST's senior team as well, and will instead focus on the Tiger Cubs once the UAAP resumes.

"Actually, nasa juniors na ako ng UST. Hintayin na lang natin 'yung announcement nila," said Manansala, who added that he has already discussed the situation with Fr. Rodel Cansancio, the head of the university's Institute of Physical Education and Athletics.

"Nagpaalam na rin po ako kay Father Rodel na magp-focus na muna ako sa St. Clare. Dahil nag-usap po kami kahapon, sabi ko malapit na po 'yung D League, very short lang po. August 2, tapos na eh. Kaya sabi ko, bigyan ko munang time ang St. Clare," the coach explained.

Set to coach UST in the D-League is Albert Alocillo, who was given the task on an interim basis. Alocillo previously coached the University of Southern Philippines Foundation and Don Bosco Technical College, and was part of Manansala's staff in the Growling Tigers in Season 84.

Veteran forward Sherwin Concepcion is set to lead the way for the Tigers in the Aspirants Cup. UST will be carrying the banner of Racal Motors in the competition.