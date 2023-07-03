Brazil is one of eight teams competing in Week 3 of the VNL at the MOA Arena. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World.

MANILA -- Powerhouse teams Brazil and Italy will face off as action in Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) opens Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ranked second in the world, Brazil battles world No. 4 Italy at 3:00 p.m. Crowd favorite Japan -- ranked 7th in the world -- will take on No. 25 China at 7:00 p.m. to close out the double-header.

"Everyone is excited with the VNL men’s competition and we’re expecting more fans to march to the MOA Arena to witness thrilling world-class and high flying international men's volleyball action," Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said.

This is the second year in a row that the Philippines is hosting the VNL. Eight of the top 25 teams in the world are seeing action in Week 3 of the tournament.

Canada and the Netherlands clash at 3 p.m., while Poland tests Slovenia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fans can buy their tickets at Ticketnet. An exclusive VNL shirt will also be given to every purchase of Patron Front Row and VIP On Court tickets.

Expected to make an appearance on Tuesday's opening are First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano.