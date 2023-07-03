Filipino-American Laila Phelia is hooping for Team USA.

The Michigan stand-out recently contributed to the Americans’ two early group-stage wins in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Mexico.

She scored six points with two rebounds in their 80-54 win over Venezuela, while putting up two markers, three steals, and two boards during their 65-56 victory against Argentina.

The 6-footer was one of Michigan’s best players, putting up 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the squad last season.

She will again suit up for the squad when they face Brazil on Tuesday, and Cuba on Wednesday.

-- With a report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America

