FIBA: Rhenz Abando never expected to represent Gilas

Rhenz Joseph Abando (10) of Gilas Pilipinas during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup match against Japan at the Istora Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. FIBA.basketball/File.

MANILA — Despite being among the youngest in the Gilas Pilipinas pool, high-flying guard Rhenz Abando has shown that he belongs with the big guns of the team.

But despite making a name for himself, the soft-spoken Abando, who hails from Sto. Tomas, La Union, said in an interview with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ Carlo Pamintuan, that once upon a time, he did not even think of getting a Gilas call.

“Nung bata ako, hindi naman talaga ako nangarap na, kahit nga makapag-college eh, sa malalaking universities sa Manila. Basta ako, naglalaro lang ako kung saan ako dalhin. Nung nag-college ako, naglaro lang rin ako sa Pangasinan,” he said.

Little did he know that Chris Calaguio, a former Letran star himself, will be guiding him to then become one of the most sought-after collegiate players en route to helping the UST Growling Tigers reach the UAAP Finals and leading the Letran Knights to claim the second of three straight championships.

“‘Di rin ako nag-expect eh. Nagkataon lang na si Coach Chis Calaguio yung coach ko so mas naging marami yung experience. Mas advanced ako sa ibang players sa probinsya,” said Abando.

Abando's rise to the top continued, with the Letran MVP getting his first national team call-up in 2022 and eventually playing and winning another championship in the pro ranks with Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League.

“Basta naglaro lang ako ng naglaro. ‘Di ko rin inexpect na kahit na college, kahit din ‘tong World Cup, ‘di ko inexpect na makakasama ako sa pool.”

And now, while being a part of the Gilas pool for the FIBA World Cup is yet another dream come true, Abando is using this as motivation for him to be listed in the team’s Final 12.

“Talagang sabi ko, kahit anong mangyari, kukunin ko ‘to. Para after ko man dito, sabi ko sa mga teammate ko, kahit ikwento mo ako sa magiging anak mo, or sa magiging apo mo, kasama mo ako noon,” he said.

But Abando also added that he is doing all of these with the country being his top priority.

“Para sa bayan na rin talaga eh.”

“It’s an honor kasi kumbaga World Cup ‘to eh. Kung mapasama man ako sa Final 12, maraming matututunan,” he shared.



