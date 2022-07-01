PBA: Ginebra overpowers Converge

Barangay Ginebra, sans its coach Tim Cone, crushed Converge,105-89, to claim a share of the lead in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Scottie Thompson orchestrated a 10-0 run for the Gin Kings in the third period where they pounded the FiberXers en route to a 16-point beating.

Thompson finished with 24 points, while Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger had 20 and 13, respectively.

The Gin Kings now hold a 5-1 win-loss slate, same as the San Miguel Beermen.

Geinebra picked up the victory even without Cone, who temporarily joined the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.

Assistant coach Richard Del Rosario called the shots for Ginebra in place of Cone.

Converge fell to 2-5 in its second straight defeat.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 105 – Thompson 24, J. Aguilar 20, Standhardinger 13, Pringle 11, Tenorio 9, Tolentino 9, Caperal 9, Pinto 8, Mariano 2, Dillinger 0, David 0.

Converge 89 – Bulanadi 16, Tratter 13, Ilagan 10, Ahanmisi 10, Racal 9, Ambohot 8, Adamos 7, Arana 6, Stockton 4, DiGregorio 3, Browne 3, Murrell 0, Tolomia 0, Hill 0.