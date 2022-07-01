The Philippine men's U-19 team. From the PFF website

The Philippine men’s Under-19 team will begin its 2022 AFF U19 Championship campaign against Thailand as the tournament unfolds on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The 24-man team will be headed by Southeast Asian Games standouts midfielder Sandro Reyes and defender Jaime Rosquillo.

Players from the recently concluded PFF U19 Boys National Championship – First Division including Uriel Dalapo, Cyrelle and Syron Saut, and Dominic Tom will also be fielded.

The rest of the team will be made up of Karl Absalon, Andres Aldeguer, Kamil Amirul, Jerome Ang, Nathan Bata, Lance Bencio, Anthony Carino, Mark Dadivas, Haren De Gracia, John Do, Justin Frias, Cian Galsim, Jose Gonzales, John Jalique, Harry Nunez, Antione Ortega, Zachary Taningco, and Eugene Tillor.

The Philippines is with host Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, and Brunei Darussalam in Group A.

The matches will take place at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta and the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi.

Coach Christopher Pedimonte will call the shots for the nationals.

According to the Philippine Football Federation, the team finished a month-long training camp at the University of Makati Stadium in preparation for the competition.