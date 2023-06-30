Women's Asia Cup: Gilas crashes out of semis contention

The Philippine women's basketball team put up a valiant fight but fell short against the New Zealand Tall Ferns, 83-78, in the playoffs of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

Despite playing catch up, the Pinays dished out everything the Tall Ferns can handle, fighting to within five points in the last 3:30 minutes.

But the New Zealands managed to hang on and fend off the Filipinas at their Division A clash at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia.

Prior the game, Gilas was coming off a historic 92-81 win against Chinese Taipei.

A victory by the Filipinas over New Zealand could have set a semis duel against five-time reigning champion Japan.