NCAA Volleyball: JRU hammers out 4-set win vs Perpetual

Jose Rizal University hacked out a four-set victory against University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the NCAA women's volleyball on Wednesday.

After dropping the third set, the Lady Bombers closed out the Lady Altas, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18.

The victory allowed JRU to snap a 3-game setback to improve to 3-3.

Dolly Verzosa had 17 points with 23 digs and 13 excellent receptions to lead the Lady Bombers.

Riza Rose added 12 points while Renesa Melgar and Mary May Ruiz combined for 20.

Mary Rhose Dapol paced Perpetual with 10 points and 13 digs. Daisy Salimbacod added 9 markers.

JRU will next face College of Saint Benilde on Sunday. Perpetual, on the other hand, takes on Arellano University on Saturday.