Guiao impressed with Dwight Ramos: 'He should be in the PBA'

Dwight Ramos warms up ahead of the Philippines' game against South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Count NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao among those impressed with Dwight Ramos after his recent performances for Gilas Pilipinas.

Ramos has yet to play for Ateneo de Manila University but has already established himself as a star in the national team, having played in all six of Gilas' games in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The 22-year-old first garnered attention with his "perfect game" against Thailand in November 2020, when he scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field in a 93-61 win.

He showed that it was no fluke with consistent performances for Gilas in their subsequent games, averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in the qualifiers.

"I think he's going to be one of the stars, if not the star of the future Gilas team," Guiao said on "The Gilas Zone" when asked about Ramos.

"With his basketball IQ, his talent, just with his presence, he's able to stabilize the whole team," he added.

Guiao has no doubt that Ramos will shine in the UAAP when he eventually suits up for the Blue Eagles, but the coach also believes that the swingman should already be playing at another level of basketball.

"I think he's going to dominate the UAAP, the college basketball here in the Philippines," said Guiao. "(But) he should be playing in the PBA."

"I think he should be playing in the PBA more than in college already, just to be able to maximize the best use of his talent," he added.

Ramos has two seasons of eligibility for the Blue Eagles after transferring to Ateneo from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Guiao is not the first coach to suggest that Ramos is ready for the PBA.

In December 2020, Jong Uichico hailed Ramos for his performance in the second qualifying window where he showed his all-around skills.

"He does a little bit of all. Nakaka-score, depensa, ganda ng vision niya. So he gives you an all-around performance and he is tall if he plays the point guard, which is what we need in our team," said Uichico, who called the shots for Gilas in the November 2020 window.

"I think he's PBA-ready, kasi magagamit at magagamit siya eh," Uichico said of Ramos. "Kung sa Gilas nga, nagagamit siya, what more doon sa PBA where he will really be a factor."

Ramos is currently with the national team in Serbia for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, although he is doubtful to play after sustaining a groin strain in the Asia Cup qualifiers.

