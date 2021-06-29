Home  >  Sports

Golf: Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan punch tickets to Tokyo Olympics

Posted at Jun 29 2021 12:57 PM

Yuka Saso plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Adam Hagy, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan have officially sealed their spots in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Saso, the reigning U.S. Women's Open champion, ranked ninth in the final edition of the Olympic Golf Ranking.

Pagdanganan also made the cut, coming in at 42nd despite a subpar performance in the Women's PGA Championship recently. 

Saso and Pagdanganan were teammates in the 2018 Asian Games, where they brought home the gold for the Philippines. Saso won individual gold and Pagdanganan added a bronze.

The Philippine Sports Commission on Tuesday congratulated both athletes for their feat.

The Philippines will have three golfers in the Tokyo Olympics, as Juvic Pagunsan also qualified.

With their qualification, the Philippines now has a total of 17 Olympians heading to Tokyo.

The men's golf competition is scheduled for July 29 to August 1, while the women's event is on August 4 to 7. The Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private course in Saitama, will host the Olympic golf competitions. 

