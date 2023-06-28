PBA: TNT retires Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey

Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images. Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey is retired by TNT in a ceremony on June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.



MANILA -- The TNT Tropang GIGA on Wednesday bestowed a great honor on one of their franchise stalwarts, Filipino-American forward Harvey Carey.

The Tropang GIGA formally retired Carey's No. 4 jersey during the halftime break of their PBA on Tour game against the Meralco Bolts at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

This is only the second time that TNT has retired a jersey number of a former player, after legendary point guard Jimmy Alapag's No. 3 was raised to the rafters. The ceremony comes two years after Carey formally retired in February 2021.

"I'm so thankful and honored to have my jersey retired," Carey said in a short ceremony. "I was blessed to play almost two decades in the PBA."

"Thank you, Boss MVP [Manny V. Pangilinan] for taking a chance on an unknown kid back in 2003, and allowing me the privilege to spend my entire career with the franchise. The risk you took on me changed the trajectory of my life, and I'm forever thankful," he added.

Carey was drafted by TNT with the fourth overall pick in 2003. He spent his entire professional career with the team, winning seven PBA championships and becoming an All-Star in 2011.

Many of his teammates, including Asi Taulava, Jared Dillinger, and Troy Rosario were in attendance, while Alapag and Ali Peek sent video messages. Also paying tribute was coach Chot Reyes, who is in Estonia with Gilas Pilipinas.

"If we have a description of what a consummate professional is, it should have your picture right there beside the words," said Reyes in his message.

In his last season with the Tropang Giga, Carey averaged less than a point and 1.8 rebounds per game, as he played spot minutes for a TNT team that reached the finals of the PBA All-Filipino Cup.