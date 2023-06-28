Omar John stars in NU’s win over Mapua

A match between National University and Mapua University simulates a 2023 FIBA World Cup match at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on June 28, 2023, in preparation for the country's co-hosting of the premiere international basketball tournament. The tournament, hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, will be held from August 25 to September 10. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Height is might for the Bulldogs.

National University imposed their size over Mapua University in its 94-76 win at the SBP Invitational Games at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Despite fouling out in the final frame, Omar John led the Bulldogs with 19 huge points alongside five rebounds and a block over Mapua’s frontline to lead the Bulldogs in a game they dominated since the first half.

PJ Palacielo also was pivotal for NU with 17 points, while Mike Malonzo chipped in 12 markers.

The biggest factor for the Bulldogs however, is their 18-board advantage, out rebounding the Intramuros-based squad 50-32.

Meanwhile, Toby Agustin and Paolo Hernandez did the heavy lifting for the Cardinals by scoring 20 and 18, respectively.

Warren Bonifacio and Clint Escamis also put up nine markers each.