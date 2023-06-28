A match between De La Salle University - Manila and De La Salle - College of St. Benilde simulates a 2023 FIBA World Cup match at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on June 28, 2023, in preparation for the country's co-hosting of the premiere international basketball tournament. The tournament, hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, will be held from August 25 to September 10. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — College of St. Benilde trounced De La Salle University, 88-76, at the SBP Invitational Games on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Blazers were led by Miguel Oczon’s 29 huge points while Miggy Corteza delivered 17 markers of his own.

Will Gozum also made his return for Benilde at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter, putting up 4 points in the contest.

Benilde went on to create a 60-39 after an Oczon floater at the 7:10 mark of the game, but the Green Archers resisted giving up and cut the lead to five, 64-59, after a Penny Estacio lay-in.

Oczon then lit up once again in the fourth, hitting three 3-pointers to finally fend off their fellow Taft-based squad, and this proved to be enough for the Blazers to get one on their fellow Lasallian school.

The Green Archers fielded most of their seldom-used players in the contest, and leading them in scoring was EJ Gollena with 19 points, while Vhoris Marasigan followed him with 16.