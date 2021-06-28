EJ Obiena shares top honors with Thiago Braz in Leverkusen meet

Tokyo-bound Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena continued his strong build-up to the Olympic Games at the True Athletes Classic in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday.

Obiena shared the top spot in the event with his training partner, Brazil's Thiago Braz, after they both cleared 5.80-meters in their second attempt.

Braz is the reigning Olympic champion in pole vault.

Both athletes attempted to clear 5.90-m in their third attempt but failed in three tries.

Lita Baehre Bo Kanda of Germany settled for bronze, having also cleared 5.80-m but needing three tries to do so.

The True Athletes Classic is the first of three competitions that Obiena will take part in ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Next up for the pole vaulter is the Irena Szwewinska Memorial/Bydgosszcz Cup in Poland on June 30, followed by the Bauhas-Galan, a Wanda Diamond League event, on July 4 at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden.

Obiena has been making steady progress heading into his maiden Olympic stint.

He recently cleared 5.85-m at the Jump & Fly meet in Mossingen, Germany, a new outdoor record and just a shade of the 5.86-m mark that he set in the indoor Orlen Cup meet last February.

