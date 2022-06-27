PBA: Ginebra's Aguilar gets Player of the Week nod

Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar (25) in action against San Miguel Beer in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar is regaining his old form, and the Gin Kings are reaping the benefits as they currently share the top spot in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

With the big man fully recovered from the calf injury that hampered him the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup finals, the Gin Kings notched two big wins last week for a 2-1 win-loss slate. They currently share the No. 1 spot in the league standings with San Miguel Beer.

Aguilar imposed his will in Ginebra's come-from-behind win against NLEX, where they erased a 19-point deficit to win, 83-75. He was also instrumental in the Gin Kings' gritty 75-72 triumph against the Beermen.

The veteran averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in the two games while shooting 54% from the field to clinch the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period June 22-26.

Aguilar hit 20 points on a stellar 9-of-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, and had three blocks in their comeback against NLEX. He then tallied a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Gin Kings handed the Beermen their first loss of the conference.

The twin victories by the Kings also provided coach Tim Cone a fitting sendoff as he will miss out the team's next four games to join the Miami Heat staff in the NBA Summer League.

Also nominated for the weekly plum being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat were Aguilar's teammates Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger, TNT's Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy, and Poy Erram, Magnolia's Mark Barroca, Aris Dionisio and Jio Jalalon, and Blackwater's Ato Ular, Yousef Taha and Jvee Casio.