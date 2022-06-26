Dwight Ramos will lead Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will only have 11 players when they compete against New Zealand and India in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled the Gilas lineup headed by veteran point guard Kiefer Ravena and Japan-based star Dwight Ramos.

They will not have the services of naturalized Filipino center Ange Kouame, as the reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player is recovering from a meniscal sprain and a partial ACL tear.

The full line-up is as follows:

Kiefer Ravena

RJ Abarrientos

SJ Belangel

Rhenz Abando

Geo Chiu

Dave Ildefonso

Francis Lopez

William Navarro

Kevin Quiambao

Dwight Ramos

Carl Tamayo

Gilas Pilipinas will play New Zealand on June 30 at the EventFinda Stadium in Auckland, before taking on India at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 3.

They currently have a 1-1 record in Group A after beating India then losing to New Zealand in February.

Calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in this window is coach Nenad Vučinić, as head coach Chot Reyes is currently attending to his duties with the TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA Philippine Cup.

