Mark Anthony Barriga of the Philippines lost via unanimous decision to Puerto Rico's Jonathan Gonzalez in their WBO junior flyweight title fight in Florida on Saturday (Manila time).

Challenger Barriga, a former Olympian, had hoped to cap his comeback attempt with a victory at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee but couldn't overcome his more experienced opponent.

The Davao del Norte native dropped to 11 wins and 2 losses.

#AndStill Congratulations to WBO Jr. Flyweight World Champion 🇵🇷 Jonathan González, who defeated 🇵🇭 Mark Barriga, via unanimous decision in Kissimmee, FL pic.twitter.com/XCWmQuxE46 — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) June 25, 2022

(More details to follow.)