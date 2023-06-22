Photos from UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA – After their impressive performance in the UAAP Season 85, super rookie Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago appeared to have followed in the footsteps of coach Jerry Yee to the Premier Volleyball League.

Based on the official website of PVL, Tubu and Santiago have been included in the official lineup of the newly-formed professional team Farm Fresh Foxies, which will be coached by no less than Yee.

This means that the two star players of Adamson Lady Falcons are foregoing their remaining playing years in the collegiate ranks.

Tubu and Santiago took the scoring chores for the Lady Falcons last season to finish third place in the tournament.

Joining the two volleyball players with the Foxies is Adamson’s middle blocker Aprylle Tagsip.

Aside from the three former Lady Falcons, Ateneo’s Joan Narit and Pia Ildefonso are also going pro with Farm Fresh.

Most of their teammates are coming from the NCAA champions College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers which Yee is also coaching.

This development came just several weeks after Yee decided to leave Adamson after signing with the professional team.

Yee is not new to the professional scene as he guided the Petro Gazz Angels to a semifinal appearance in the 2018 PVL Open Conference.

Farm Fresh will join other new teams Gerflor and the comebacking Foton Tornadoes.

They will be gearing up against reigning champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho, and Akari.

