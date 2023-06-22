Football: PFF kicks off new season of women's league

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will kick off the new season of the PFF Women's League this Saturday, June 24 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Ten teams are joining this year's field with a mix of collegiate and club teams.

Coach Andres Gonzales of the UP Women's Football Team sees the tournament as an opportunity to utilize his players who weren't able to get playing time during the UAAP Season 85.

"Hopefully we can give exposure to many of our players who weren't able to participate in the UAAP. Of course we don't want any injuries also," said Gonzales.

Women's football has gained popularity over the past couple of months as the Philippine Women's National Football Team is in the midst of a historic run after they qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup this July.

The organizers of the league look to sustain the momentum by having the new season coincide with the World Cup.

"Many of our players started following the team and actually nagkaroon na sila ng mga idols na before bihira sa mga players natin na may idol talaga na female player but because of the success of the Filipinas, ayan marami na sila na nilu-look up to na players," Gonzales said.

Football club Stallion Laguna coach Ernie Nierras said he hopes the league will be able to discover more local and grassroots players so that they would be able to play for the national team.

The Women's National Football team right now is mostly composed of Fil-foreign players.

"Hopefully this becomes a pathway for our local players to also be part of the women's national team going forward," Nierras explained.

Meanwhile, the newest team Manila Diggers is composed of former collegiate players.

According to their captain Mea Bernal, a former national team player, the league gives former collegiate standouts an opportunity to continue their football career.

"We are very thankful for the PFF for giving us the lolas, the ates, the stage, to participate in 11 games after UAAP Women's Football in the Philippines right now is literally moving a bit higher from the past years as we have observed," Bernal said.