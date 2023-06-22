FEU out to defend title in PFF Women’s League

Photo from PFF website

MANILA – Defending champions Far Eastern University (FEU) women’s football team are raring to secure a second straight crown as they begin their title defense in the 2023 PFF Women’s League.

The Women’s League is returning for its fourth season beginning June 24, Saturday, at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

FEU coach Let Dimzon assured that the squad remains strong heading to the tournament, with the presence of most of its core from their champion team last year.

“Nandodoon pa rin 'yung core namin. Nandon pa rin 'yung chance na we can still do some good footballs and give our best to give you good actions. Malakas pa rin 'yung team kasi andon pa rin 'yung core,” Dimzon said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

But despite being considered as the team to beat, Dimzon tempered the expectations a little, admitting that they have yet to start their training as most of her players are still in the province after a successful UAAP run.

“Regarding the training, we haven’t started yet. So, most of the players will be back on the 25th. It’s a good thing din that 'yung game namin will start in July. We have two weeks pa to prepare for this league,” she continued.

Dimzon also cherished the opportunity for them to join the Women’s League anew as last year’s stint turned out to be significant to their title bid in the UAAP Season 85.

The tournament also coincided with the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where the Filipinas, the country’s women’s football team, are set to raise the Philippine flag.

“Now, it’s a good chance again kasabay ng World Cup. It will be good football action for women’s football here,” Dimzon said.

This year’s Women’s League will feature more teams as 10 squads compete in a round-robin group stage, with the top four teams advancing into the semifinals.

Opening the tournament on June 24 are last year’s runners-up University of the Philippines against Tuloy Football Club at 4 p.m., followed by University of Santo Tomas and new team Manila Digger at 6:30 p.m.

Other teams joining the tilt are De La Salle University, Azzurri FC, Stallion Laguna FC, Kaya FC, and Manila Nomads.