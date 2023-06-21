Golf: Uy erases Ababa's lead in Forest Hills

Filipina golfer Daniella Uy. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Daniella Uy overhauled Sarah Ababa’s four-stroke lead but wavered down the stretch on Wednesday, setting the stage for a frantic finish in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic in Antipolo.

Uy grabbed the lead at 138 after a 3-under 68 card, but Florence Bisera recorded the day's best score with a 67 to stay in the hunt.

Ababa salvaged a bogey-riddled 74 after taking control with a 66 on Tuesday. Her 140 going into the last 18 holes of the event kept her within striking distance of Uy.

"Actually, I just focused on the process instead on the results," said Uy, who knocked down four birdies, including a 25-footer on No. 11.

But her shaky windup enabled Bisera and Ababa to keep it close, ensuring a wild chase for the top P120,000 prize in the seventh leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

"In every game, I always go for a win. I'll try to be calm and not think about their scores," Uy said of her mindset for the final day of the competition.

Lois Kaye Go likewise battled back from a 74 with a 69 but the top amateur still stood five strokes off Uy at 143, while rookie pro Mikha Fortuna hardly recovered from a bogey-bogey mishap from No. 4, hitting two birdies in the last 8 holes but making three bogeys in a four-hole stretch from No. 12 for a 74.

Two-leg winner Harmie Constantino carded a 70 after a 77 for a 147, nine shots off the pace, while Apple Fudolin skied to a 77 after a 71 for a 148, Korean Min Yeong Kim floundered with a 78 for a 150, and Pamela Mariano fought back from a 78 with a 73 for a 151.