UAAP: NU completes historic season with sweep of La Salle

The NU Lady Bulldogs are champions of UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) National University's long wait for another UAAP women's volleyball crown ended in historic, dominant fashion on Tuesday night, in front of a raucous crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena that included a number of their former players.

For the fourth time in Season 84, the NU Lady Bulldogs overcame De La Salle University, 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

This victory in Game 2 was the most significant, however, as it completed NU's sweep of La Salle in the best-of-3 finals, as well as their perfect campaign in UAAP Season 84. The Lady Bulldogs ended the tournament with an immaculate 16-0 win-loss record.

They are only the third team to complete a sweep in UAAP women's volleyball, following the La Salle team in Season 67 that went 14-0. In Season 77, an Ateneo de Manila University team anchored by Alyssa Valdez became the first team to go 16-0 in a tournament.

It was an emotional triumph for the Lady Bulldogs, most of whom were products of the NU high school program who committed to their senior team with the goal of ending their school's long title drought. The Lady Bulldogs have not won a UAAP women's volleyball title since 1957, when the league was barely 20 years old.

The NU women, bannered by rookie-MVP Michaela Belen and veteran libero Jennifer Nierva, etched their name into history on Tuesday night as they finally ended a 65-year wait, and did so via one of the most dominant campaigns in recent memory.