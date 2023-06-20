World Aquatics recognizes Vargas, PSI officers

The letter from World Aquatics acknowledging the new officers of the Philippine Swimming Inc. Handout photos.

MANILA -- World Aquatics has recognized Michael Vargas as president and Rep. Eric Buhain as secretary-general of the Philippine Swimming Inc., marking an end to the leadership dispute of the federation.

The international federation for the sport also recognized the members of the board of directors who won in the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC)-supervised and World Aquatics-ordered elections last June 8 in Pasay City.

"Please be advised that the World Aquatics Bureau has reviewed these results and following the results set out above, the newly elected members of the PSI have been approved by World Aquatics," said the letter that was signed by World Aquatics Executive Director Brent Nowicki and dated Monday.

Copies of the letter were sent to Vargas and POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“As a requirement for POC recognition, we also now recognize the new officers and board of directors of the PSI,” said Tolentino during the POC Executive Board meeting on Tuesday in a Pasay City restaurant.

Also recognized were vice president Jessi Arriola, treasurer Marie Dimanche and members of the board of trustees Cris Bancal, Angelica Leonardo, Roel Rosales, Ronald Talosig, Isagani Corpuz, Jessie Lacuna and Emmanuel Manialung.

All officers and members of the board of trustees will serve in a transition period until regular elections under PSI’s charter are held in 2025.