Mobile Legends: What RSG told E2MAX after dethroning Omega

MPL Philippines livestream

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- After knocking out Omega Esports from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in Malaysia, RSG Philippines immediately ran to their fellow Pinoys' side, consoling their weeping captain, Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic.

It was the scene that encapsulated the heartbreaking elimination of Omega Esports, whose roster won the MSC 2021 title last year.

RSG Philippines had comforting words for their Filipino compatriots, as they booked a rematch against RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia.

"Ang sabi namin, 'ang ganda ng ipinakita niyong laban' - sobrang solid ng ipinakita nila. And nagso-sorry kami dahil nalaglag kami ng upper bracket," Dylan "Light" Catipon told reporters after entering the MSC 2022 Grand Finals.

And true enough, Omega put up a good fight, setting up a decider match when it seemed like all odds were against them.

However, the so-called "comeback kings" failed to deliver, as RSG Philippines repeated their win in the ML:BB Professional League Grand Finals.

He also had this promise to Omega before their Grand Finals matchup.

"Babawian namin ang RRQ sa Grand Finals."

RSG Philippines will face RRQ Hoshi at 5 p.m. tomorrow.