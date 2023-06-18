Golf: Uy determined to earn breakthrough in Forest Hills

Filipina golfer Daniella Uy. Pilipinas Golf/Handout

MANILA -- After enduring her fair share of woes in the first six stops of this year's Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, former junior world champion Daniella Uy is hoping that her breakthrough will come in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic.

The event starts on Tuesday, with Uy coming off a runner-up finish in the previous stop at Valley Golf South.

"After Valley, I took a few days off to give my left wrist a rest. Then I focused on getting my body stronger in the gym and worked on my putting," said Uy, who scored a maiden LPGT win at Riviera-Langer in 2021 but has since come up short for a follow-up victory.

She campaigned abroad for most of 2022. Uy has consistently placed in the Top 5 in the 2023 LPGT, but has yet to seize the top spot. At Valley, she placed second to amateur Mafy Singson.

She rued her shaky putting the last time out and has put a lot of time working on her stroke in anticipation of a challenging week at Forest Hills.

"My putting was really bad (at Valley)," Uy admitted. "That's why I needed to work on it to shoot low at Forest Hills. I expect (the) Nicklaus course to be hard, it’s hilly and the greens are challenging… It’s really important to know my yardages."

Meanwhile, Harmie Constantino seeks redemption from a joint fifth place finish at Valley, where she was tipped to figure in the hunt for a record third straight championship after topping the Luisita and Villamor stages.

Mikha Fortuna is likewise expected to atone for her final round showing where she closed out with an 80 after crowding the leaderboard with a second round 71 in her first pro tournament.

Chihiro Ikeda, who won two legs last year, is also due for a big finish, along with Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano and Martina Miñoza and top amateur Lois Kaye Go, while Koreans Juyoung Kim, MinYeong Kim and amateur Jiwon Lee seek to halt the locals’ domination in the absence of injured and Caliraya Springs leg runner-up Seoyun Kim.

Completing the cast are Sheryl Villasencio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza, Gretchen Villacencio, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Lesley Icoy and Monica Mandario while Junior PGT standouts Aily Kidwell, Velinda Castil and Kiara Montebon get a dose of pro play in the 54-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.