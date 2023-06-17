ECHO exit the stage after absorbing a 0-3 loss against Onic Esports in their MSC 2023 semifinals match held at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia (UPDATE) -- ECHO were eliminated from finals contention in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after absorbing a 0-3 loss against Onic Esports of Indonesia, during their semifinals match at the AEON Mall Mean Chey.

After the gut-wrenching loss against Onic, ECHO proceeded to sweep hometown team Burn X Flash to end the tournament at 3rd place.

ECHO, the reigning Philippine and world champions of Mobile Legends, will end the tournament at 3rd place, getting a P1.6 million share of the P16 million ($300,000) prize pool.

After winning the first two matches against Onic, ECHO held the fort as the game lingered to the 39th minute mark.

As ECHO knocked on their door, Onic surged forward with a three-man takedown led by Calvin "CW" Winata, before wiping out the rest of the squad.

With last man standing Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno taken down, Onic went for the counter-push to secure the series.

This is the first time an Indonesian squad eliminated a Filipino team in a major international ML tournament, since Onic Esports eliminated ArkAngel from MSC 2019 held at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

Onic, led by Pinoy Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda, will face Blacklist International on Sunday at 7 p.m. Philippine time.