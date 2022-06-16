Abu Tratter. PBA Images

For the next three years, Abu Tratter will be the main man in the middle for the young Converge FiberXers.

Tratter has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the FiberXers, team executive Dickie Bachmann confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

The 6-foot-5 Tratter, one among the holdovers acquired by Converge from the old Alaska franchise, returned to the country only recently right after inking a deal with the FiberXers.

Although his return is a lot more challenging due to the time spent in the negotiation process, the former La Salle stalwart is excited to play his first PBA game this season.

“I’m finally here and able to do what I love to do – and that is to play basketball. My return here has been a little bit hard but I think Converge and Boss Dennis (Anthony Uy) made it easy for me to make the choice,” said Tratter in an exclusive interview.

Mav Ahanmisi, another former player of the Aces, recently signed a deal with the FiberXers and played his first game a few days ago.

A few weeks ago, Robbie Herndon signed a deal with Converge, but was shipped to San Miguel Beer for two future second round picks.

For Tratter, he is ready to embrace the new challenge of his journey with the FiberXers.

“I’m coming in to my fourth year in the PBA, but I have that experience and hopefully, I’ll be able to instill on them and help them as we continue to grow with them as well. I’m looking forward to this journey, that’s for sure,” said Tratter.

Looking at Converge, Tratter sees nothing but bright future ahead.

“I’m very excited. We surprised a lot of people. It would be fun to see us grow, not only as a young franchise, but as far as being basketball players as well,” he added.