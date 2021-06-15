Football: Azkals, Maldives draw at close of joint World Cup-Asian Cup qualifiers

The Philippines men's national football team drew with the Maldives 1-1 on Wednesday (Manila time) to finish 3rd in their group at the end of the joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifying tournament.

Angel Guirado put the Azkals on the board 19 minutes in at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, but striker Ali Fasir did not waste time negating that with a goal of his own 6 minutes later.

The draw gave Scott Cooper's side 11 points on 8 matches, good for third place in Group A. The Filipinos finished their campaign with 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.

The Philippines had entered the match already safe through the final round of qualifying for the Asian Cup.

Syria (21 points) and China (16) topped the group.

