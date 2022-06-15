Gilas to be without Kouame, Ildefonso in Korea tune-ups

Ateneo's Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso are both dealing with injuries that will keep them out of upcoming Gilas games. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas will not have Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso in its upcoming tune-up matches against South Korea, as both players are dealing with injuries.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the development on Wednesday.

Kouame has been diagnosed with a meniscal sprain and a partial ACL tear, which also makes him doubtful for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Ildefonso, meanwhile, is nursing an ankle injury, according to the federation.

"We wish Ange and Dave all the best in their recovery," the SBP said.

"The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is exhausting all options, including looking for a replacement and securing a New Zealand visa for the game on June 30," they also said.

This means that Gilas Pilipinas will likely be down to 10 men when they travel to South Korea for a pair of friendlies on June 17 and 18 at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-do.

Gilas will also play New Zealand and India in the third window of the qualifiers later this month.