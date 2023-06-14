Filipino guard Thirdy Ravena. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena has inked a contract extension with Japan B.League team San-en NeoPhoenix for the 2023-2024 season.

San-En announced that they are welcoming Ravena for another season through their social media pages on Wednesday.

Ravena, the first Filipino to sign with a B.League team back in 2020, was happy to stay with the NeoPhoenix.

"I’m very happy to be spending one more year with Neo Phoenix in the hopes of winning a championship," he said. "I’m very happy with the trust and the love the community has given me and the coaching staff and their patients with me."

"Hopefully I become a better player in order to help the team to win more games and hopefully make it to the playoffs and win a championship."

Ravena, 26, averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 60 games for the NeoPhoenix last season, wherein they compiled a 23-37 record.