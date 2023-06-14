San Beda, Letran face off for D-League Finals spot

Letran and San Beda will face off in Game 3 of the semifinals. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Longtime collegiate rivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran will contest the second and last spot in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Game time is at 3:00 p.m., with the winner advancing to the best-of-3 championship series against reigning title-holder EcoOil-La Salle. The finals start next week.

San Beda forced a do-or-die Game 3 after clobbering Letran, 74-51, in Game 2 last Tuesday. But Red Lions coach Yuri Escueta was quick to move on from that win.

"I'm sure, coach Rensy (Bajar) will adjust. It's a do-or-die Game 3. They'll be ready and we have to be ready for it. We have to show much more effort than Letran," said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

Behind a balanced attack led by Peter Alfaro and Jacob Cortez, San Beda practically dominated Game 2 to more than atone for its disappointing meltdown in the series opener .

The Red Lions blew an early 24-point lead in Game 1 and went on to surrender the match to the Knights, 93-87, in overtime.

The Red Lions, the elims topnotcher, are not expecting Game 3 to be a walk in the park. Instead they are prepared for a tough grind against the three-time reigning NCAA champion Knights.

"It's a test of character for us. We know we can bounce back as long as we play within our system. It will be an exciting game," said neophyte mentor Bajar, who's counting on top gun Kurt Reyson to regain his bearing after managing just eight points in Game 2.

"Hindi namin napantayan 'yung energy nila sa Game 2. Hopefully, we can do some adjustment, especially on defense."