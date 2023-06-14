FEU clobbers Jose Maria College in FilOil play-in

Xyrus Torres led FEU with 20 points in their big win against Jose Maria College Foundation. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws imposed their might and experience on the JMC Kings.

Far Eastern University moved closer to clinching a quarterfinal spot after defeating Jose Maria College Foundation, 96-65, at the play-in round of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup earlier today in San Juan City.

Powering FEU was Xyrus Torres with 20 points and five boards, and Royce Alforque put up 14 markers alongside six dimes and three rebounds.

Only up by eight, 24-16, at the end of the opening frame, the Tamaraws limited the Kings to seven points in the second quarter and outscored them by 21, helping them to finally break away from JMC.

"Coming into games like this, you just have to respect your opponent, respect the game, and how do you do that? You play hard, you play the right way. You cannot disrespect your opponent. We played well, we played defense, we played hard, and that's the result of that," said FEU assistant coach Gabby Severino on what worked for them.

Christer Catarong showed up for the Kings with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Arvie Jay Poyos displayed an all-around game of 15 markers, five boards, and eight assists, but FEU's firepower was just too much for the VisMin regional champions.

The second play-in game between the two squads will be set for 2 PM tomorrow at the same San Juan venue.