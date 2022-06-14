Courtesy: RRQ Philippines

As the lone Filipino representative to the League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship, RRQ Philippines’ have the tall order of going up against the world’s best teams in the gaming title's first global tilt.

Sean Khierby "Helios" Palisoc, Charles Roman "Chaazz" Esguerra, Eric Allen "Exosen" Gubatan, Marc Andrew "Marky" Ilagan, Mark Jentry "Maze" Galang, Keith Janold "DevilJ" Gonzales will have the honor of becoming the first Filipino representatives to the competition, which will be held for the first time ever.

RRQ will start its campaign against China’s JD Gaming, Mexico’s STMN Esports, and Japan’s Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming in the play-ins kicking off this Tuesday in Singapore.

This means, RRQ will start their campaign playing against a team under the The WRL (China) Region.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the tournament proper.

“We scrim non-stop to be mechanically and mentally ready for our matches in Icons,” RRQ Philippines said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Exosen even shared that they scrim 8-10 hours a day to beef up for their matches.

RRQ will start their play-in campaign against Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.