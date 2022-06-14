NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio has made special mention of veteran Arwind Santos in the team's early run in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Jarencio said the 9-time PBA champion has been leading by example and has provided a positive influence to his younger teammates. Hence, they now share an early lead with the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA standings with 2-0 each.

"True leader si Arwind," said Jarencio in the PBA website.

"Talagang dinadala niya itong grupo. Alam niyang i-handle itong team. Sinasabi niya experience niya, championships niya, na hindi naman ibibigay lang iyan."

The former San Miguel mainstay transferred to NorthPort last November and has provided inspiration to the likes of Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo.

"Physically, ipinapakita niya," said Jarencio of the 41-year-old Santos.

"Leadership by example siya, na parang sinasabi: 'Eto nagagawa ko. Ako nga matanda na. Dapat kaya n'yo ring gawin iyan.'"

Jarencio also said the team has already found the right mix.

"Masaya kami rito sa team na ito. Walang issues, walang pasaway, laro lang talaga mga players. Iyon ang hinahanap mo sa team," he said.

"Alam naman ng lahat na undermanned kami, may mga injuries, lalo na sa bigs. Pero alam ng bawa't isa ang role nila at kita naman sa itinatakbo ngayon."

