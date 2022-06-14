The Philippine Azkals' chances of qualifying to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup suffered a major blow after they were outclassed by Palestine in their final group round game, Tuesday afternoon at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Palestine, ranked 100th in the world, clobbered the Philippines 4-0 to complete a sweep of their games in Group B.

As group winners, Palestine has secured a spot in next year's continental tournament.

The Azkals, meanwhile, finished the group stages with one win, one draw, and one loss for four points. They still have a slim chance of qualifying to the Asian Cup as one of the five best second-ranked teams.

Their hopes, however, are now reliant on the results of other matches in the qualifiers.

