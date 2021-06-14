Football: United City inks partnership with Clark

UCFC President and Co-Founder Eric M. Gottschalk has announced a new partnership with Clark. Photo courtesy of UCFC.

MANILA, Philippines -- United City Football Club on Monday announced that it has signed a partnership with the local government of New Clark City, making it their permanent home.

In line with this, the club will change its name to United Clark Football Club after the 2021 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL), where they look to defend their title.

"This is a historic day for all of us within the organization as we are finally able to announce New Clark City as our permanent home," said Eric M. Gottschalk, president and co-founder of the club, in a statement.

"This has been in the works for several months, and we would like to thank Vivencio B. Dizon, president and CEO of BCDA (Base Conversion and Development Authority), and his team for their support in bringing professional football to the province of Pampanga and New Clark City," he added.

Gottschalk noted that UCFC will be the only professional sports franchise in the province, as "the PBA has no foothold in Clark."

"We are very excited to move our entire operation to New Clark City slowly and to start building our local fan base," said Gottschalk.

Aside from playing in New Clark City, the club will also build its football academy there by the end of 2021.

"We continue to finalize the location for our future football stadium," Gottschalk said. "We have already identified a prime location, and we are just waiting to complete the paperwork before the plot will also be announced."

For the meantime, the newly-built athletics stadium in Pampanga, which seats 20,000 people, will be the new home venue for UCFC. An inaugural friendly match is planned for August.