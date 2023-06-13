Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Coupe des Mousquetaires after winning the Men's final match at the Roalnd Garros French Open tennis tournament, at Pont de Bir-Hakeim near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, June 12, 2023. Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE

PARIS, France -- Novak Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100.

It was a 388th week as the world's number one for the 36-year-old Djokovic, who jumped two places in the standings after his French Open victory.

He beat Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who had held the number one spot until the French Open, in the semi-final.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round of Roland Garros, also dropped a place, while Norway's beaten finalist Casper Ruud stays in fourth, 40 points ahead of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fourteen-time French Open winner Nadal, however, paid the price for his absence through his long-term hip injury, dropping 121 places to 136th in the rankings.

ATP rankings as of June 12

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7595 pts (+2)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 7175 (-1)

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6100 (-1)

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4960

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4920

6. Holger Rune (DEN) 4375

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4000

8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3515

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3300

10. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 3125 (+1)

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2850 (-1)

12. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2835

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2565

14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2435

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2430 (+1)

16. Tommy Paul (USA) 2205 (+1)

17. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2095 (+1)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1905 (+1)

19. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 1730 (+2)

20. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 1655 (+3)

