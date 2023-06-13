President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the nationwide celebration of 'Araw ng Kalayaan' in commemoration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood with a flag raising ceremony at the Rizal Park Monument in the City of Manila on Monday June 12, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA



MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been invited to attend the opening ceremonies of the FIBA World Cup 2023 at the Philippine Arena, organizers confirmed.

“He’s been invited, but there’s still no confirmation,” said Deputy Event Director Erika Dy during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

His father, the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., also did the opening ceremonies in 1978 when the country first hosted the games.

Then known as the FIBA World Championship, Marcos Sr. did the ceremonial toss for the openers.

In addition, an invitation for his Vice President, Sara Duterte, has already been extended.

"Whether the president makes it or not, si Ms. Sara Duterte was already invited," added Dy.

The FIBA World Cup will tip-off on August 25, with Gilas Pilipinas facing off against the Dominican Republic on opening day.

It can be remembered that the late former president Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III attended the 2013 Asia Championship Finals match between the Philippines and Iran wherein Gilas brought home the silver medal.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte on the other hand, led the ceremonial toss of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament when the Pinoys faced France.



