Mineski PH assures cooperation following GAB 's show cause order



MANILA— Mineski Philippines said Saturday it is addressing the show-cause order issued by the Games and Amusements Board on their esports competitions.

“Mineski Philippines assures all its stakeholders that we have made all efforts to be compliant with GAB’s rules and regulations," Mineski Country Manager Mark Navarro said in a statement.

"Like many businesses struggling to conduct operations despite the pandemic and the quarantine restrictions imposed by the government, Mineski has responded in a timely manner to the show-cause order and are awaiting GAB’s response.

"The company will continue to cooperate with GAB to resolve the issue.”

Mineski, described as the largest esports organization in Southeast Asia, has organized several esports tournaments in the country including Valorant Pacific Open Philippine Qualifiers, Mineski VxV (Valorant) and Valorant First Strike: Philippines, Rainbow Six Operation League.

"Despite na parati silang nire-remind, marami na kaming sulat na ipinadala sa Mineski at Pillar Digital E-Commerce, ito naman ay na-issuehan ng ating GAB legal office ng show cause order for continuous violation of holding various esports tournament without securing license from GAB," said Cynthia Cañezal, GAB's focal person on esports during the board's monthly presser.

Cañezal gave the reminder that such tournaments need a permit from GAB since the competitions offer prize money to players also licensed by the board.

