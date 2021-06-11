GAB issues show cause order vs esports organizer Mineski PH

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has issued a show cause order against Mineski Philippines for allegedly holding professional tournaments without the necessary permits.

Mineski, described as the largest esports organization in Southeast Asia, organized several esports tournaments the in the country including Valorant Pacific Open Philippine Qualifiers, Mineski VxV (Valorant) and Valorant First Strike: Philippines, Rainbow Six Operation League.

"Despite na parati silang nireremind, marami na kaming sulat na ipinadala sa Mineskil at Pillar Digital E-Commerce ito naman ay naissuehan ng ating GAB legal office ng show cause order for continuous violation of holding various esports tournament without securing license from GAB," said Cynthia Cañezal, GAB's focal person on esports during the board's monthly presser.

Cañezal said such tournaments need permit from GAB since the competitions offer prize money to players also licensed by GAB.

"When we say professional tournaments, the players involved the players who are participating are GAB licensees and they are competing for money or the prize pool,” she said.

“So, despite sa aming mga sulat sa kanila, hindi pa rin po sila nag co-comply so nung May 18, na-receive na po nila yung show cause order issued by GAB legal office.”

Cañezal added they are also monitoring other ongoing tournaments without permit from the GAB.

"There are online tournaments na hindi po kumukuha ng permit sa GAB. Either hindi nila alam pa itong GAB kaya po susulatan po sila," she said.

RELATED VIDEO