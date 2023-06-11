With Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera holding the Filipino flag, ECHO enter the stage ahead of their MSC 2023 match against Turkish squad Fireflux Impunity. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - ECHO on Sunday secured a slot to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup knockout stages after a 2-1 victory over Turkey's Fireflux Impunity, at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

ECHO, after taking game 1, secured the playoffs spot before faltering in Game 2, as Fireflux, made mostly of players from Turkey's M4 world championship representatives Incendio Supremacy, drew a point behind a crucial Minotaur draft pick.

MPL Season 11 Finals MVP Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya captured five Impunity players en route to the playoffs spot after securing Game 1.

A game-clinching teamfight in Game 2 was all it took for Fireflux to level the series, with Furkan "APEX47" Akbulut collecting 11 assists on the Turkish's trump card pick.

After collecting two early kills, ECHO never looked back as climbed back into their senses in Game 3, highlighted by a Maniac by Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales.

ECHO will again see action on June 15, with their opponents to be determined in the coming days. Meanwhile, fellow all-Pinoy contingents Blacklist International will be opening their group stage campaign on Monday, Independence Day, as they face Team Occupy at 8 p.m. PH time.