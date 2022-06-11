Warriors guard Steph Curry and Celtics guard Marcus Smart in action in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2022. CJ Gunther, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

Stephen Curry produced a dazzling 43-point display, as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 107-97 to level the NBA Finals series at 2-2 on Friday.

With the Warriors needing a victory at Boston's TD Garden to avoid going down 3-1 in the best-of-7 series, Curry delivered one of the best performances of his glittering career to reignite Golden State's hopes of a seventh overall championship.

Game five in the series takes place in San Francisco on Monday.

(More details to follow.)