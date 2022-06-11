Warriors forward Draymond Green and Celtics guard Marcus Smart in action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 8, 2022. CJ Gunther, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

Action in the 2022 NBA Finals resumes on Saturday (Manila time) as the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics go at it again in Game 4.

The Celtics lead the series 2-1 and hope to further the gap against Steph Curry and the Warriors.