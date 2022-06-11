FT | 🇲🇳 Mongolia 0️⃣-1️⃣ Philippines 🇵🇭



💭 Gerrit Holtmann's dream stoppage-time debut goal ensures the Azkals pick up their first win in Group 🅱️#ACQ2023 | #MNGvPHI pic.twitter.com/UYoUzTMUSO — #AFCU23 (@afcasiancup) June 11, 2022

Fil-German Gerritt Holtmann scored the lone goal for the Philippine national football team to stun host team Mongolia, 1-0, in a hard-fought match in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar on Saturday (Manila time).

Just when everyone thought the two squads would settle for a scoreless draw, the German Bundesliga maintay sent the ball to the back of the net in the 90th minute of the hotly contested game.

It was Holtmann's international debut with the Azkals.

All in all, the Philippines had 18 attempts at the goal with 6 of them on target. The Azkals enjoyed 77 percent of the ball possession and got 9 corner kicks.

With the victory, the Azkals collected 3 points and boosted their chance of making the Asian Cup for the second time.

The Azkals came off a goalless draw against Yemen last Wednesday and it was enough to merit the Pinoys 1 point.

The Philippines now holds the lead in Group B with a total of 4 points, followed by Palestine with 3 points, Yemen (1 point), and Mongolia at the bottom.